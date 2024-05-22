EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 152,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,877. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.49.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

