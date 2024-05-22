EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 90,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $458.12. 831,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $357.85 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.81 and its 200-day moving average is $444.82.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,573,580 shares of company stock worth $715,722,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

