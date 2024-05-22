EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.00. 42,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,556. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

