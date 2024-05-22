Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Evogene Price Performance

EVGN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

Evogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. ( NASDAQ:EVGN Free Report ) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.