Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
EVGN stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Evogene has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.47.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 423.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.
