Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,878 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 28,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 289,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $5,468,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 955,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.03 and a 1-year high of $131.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

