Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 4.9%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. 35,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 662,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $608.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 737.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Exscientia by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exscientia by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

