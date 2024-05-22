Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $115.26. 10,236,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,404,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.71. The company has a market cap of $454.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.