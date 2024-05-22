Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

XOM stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,320,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average of $107.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

