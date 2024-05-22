Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

FARM stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.77. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $148,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

