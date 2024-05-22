Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.
Farmer Bros. Stock Performance
FARM stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.77. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
