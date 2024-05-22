Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,075,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,321,000 after buying an additional 48,012 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 190,406 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 49,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,964 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.05. 46,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

