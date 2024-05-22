Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.25

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 53240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
