Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.25

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $66.15, with a volume of 53240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.76.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

