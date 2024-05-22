Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 129 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,590 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

MTD stock traded down $19.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,501.78. The company had a trading volume of 133,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,192. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,316.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,221.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

