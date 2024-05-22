Financial Advisors Network Inc. Acquires 3,408 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,986,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,352,000 after buying an additional 1,019,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after buying an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. 5,616,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,001,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

