Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,277,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after buying an additional 221,068 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. 2,246,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,220,436. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

