Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 782 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

