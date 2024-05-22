Financial Advisors Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 968,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 75,840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 519,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 305,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter.

FDL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 445,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,088. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

