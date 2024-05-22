Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases 947 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Nucor comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.10. The stock had a trading volume of 869,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,794. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $203.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

