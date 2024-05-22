Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 198 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after buying an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after buying an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,405. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.