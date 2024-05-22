Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,051 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $112.07. 1,528,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

View Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.