Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $376,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $2,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $511.92. 335,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day moving average is $439.77. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.