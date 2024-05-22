Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes $376,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $2,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.
Insider Activity
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $511.92. 335,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day moving average is $439.77. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
