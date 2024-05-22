Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,745,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,563,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,198,000 after purchasing an additional 784,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7,561.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 740,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after purchasing an additional 730,621 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

