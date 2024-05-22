Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.35

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FNTL opened at GBX 299.24 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4,344.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.97. Fintel has a 52 week low of GBX 183.64 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 314.99 ($4.00).

In other Fintel news, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 3,116,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £9,348,501 ($11,881,673.87). In other news, insider Neil Martin Stevens sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.88), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,162,938.49). Also, insider Kenneth Ernest Davy sold 3,116,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.81), for a total transaction of £9,348,501 ($11,881,673.87). Corporate insiders own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Fintel Plc engages in the provision of intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech and Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, mortgage advisers, and wealth managers, as well as workplace consultants.

