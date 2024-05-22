First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

First Foundation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $357.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.29.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,230,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,041,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Foundation by 49.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 62.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

