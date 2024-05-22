First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,977 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 16.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 994,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 137,525 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

