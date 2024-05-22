Flare 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.62 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Flare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $10.62 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 40,740,960,512 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 40,740,434,512.0026 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02861644 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $8,959,640.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

