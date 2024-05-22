Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 179,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 265,495 shares.The stock last traded at $207.15 and had previously closed at $209.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Flutter Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,770.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

