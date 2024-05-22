Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Forterra Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of FORT opened at GBX 163.20 ($2.07) on Tuesday. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 122.20 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 198.80 ($2.53). The stock has a market cap of £337.66 million, a PE ratio of 2,720.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20.

Insider Activity

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 59,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.20), for a total transaction of £102,585.54 ($130,383.25). Corporate insiders own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

