Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.53 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

