Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $198,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,847 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 124.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after acquiring an additional 381,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 134,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $5,724,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE BR traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $204.21. The stock had a trading volume of 169,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,429. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.54 and a 52-week high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

