Franklin Resources Inc. Has $192.59 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,377,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 222,054 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $192,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,624,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,291,000 after purchasing an additional 504,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,783,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,547,000 after purchasing an additional 287,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

