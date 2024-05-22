Franklin Resources Inc. Has $209.15 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182,544 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $209,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,517. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

