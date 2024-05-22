Franklin Resources Inc. Has $273.61 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,438 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,086 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $273,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.62 on Wednesday, reaching $446.62. The company had a trading volume of 193,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,969. The firm has a market cap of $115.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

