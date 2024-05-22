Franklin Resources Inc. Has $305.08 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,110,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,525 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of Brixmor Property Group worth $305,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

BRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. 251,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $320.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

