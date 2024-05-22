Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.
Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE BEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. 67,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
