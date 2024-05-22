Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 937,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $324,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,240,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $430,051,000 after purchasing an additional 208,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $333.09. The stock had a trading volume of 921,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.61. The company has a market cap of $330.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

