Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 436,900 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,560,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 436,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Veeva Systems worth $300,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.40. 86,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,213. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.14. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

