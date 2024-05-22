Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 66,969 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Evergy worth $264,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Evergy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. 260,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,989. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

