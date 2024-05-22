Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 905,662 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 905,662 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $279,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.82. The company had a trading volume of 737,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,370. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $125.01 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

