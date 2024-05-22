Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,884 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6,469.2% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 854 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

