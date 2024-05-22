Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTEK

Fuel Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 4.21. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.