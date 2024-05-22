Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Fundamental Global Trading Down 2.6 %
Fundamental Global stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Fundamental Global has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.19.
Fundamental Global Company Profile
