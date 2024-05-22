Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Fundamental Global Trading Down 2.6 %

Fundamental Global stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Fundamental Global has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $19.19.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

