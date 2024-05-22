FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mereo BioPharma Group in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mereo BioPharma Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of MREO stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

