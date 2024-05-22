FY2024 EPS Estimates for Asensus Surgical, Inc. Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Asensus Surgical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of Asensus Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Asensus Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Asensus Surgical has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.65.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 184.10% and a negative net margin of 902.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asensus Surgical stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Free Report) by 834.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 249,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Asensus Surgical worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to perform performance-guided surgery for surgeons to deliver outcomes to patients.

