FY2024 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $813.16 million, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at $82,659,692.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,313 shares of company stock worth $8,950,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.