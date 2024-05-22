FY2024 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Increased by Zacks Research

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $19.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.23. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $19.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

CSL stock opened at $426.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $391.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $427.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

