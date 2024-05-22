FY2024 EPS Estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) Reduced by Zacks Small Cap

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Protalix BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLX opened at $1.22 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

Institutional Trading of Protalix BioTherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.