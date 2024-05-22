FY2024 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Lifted by Cormark

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.75 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

TSE SPB opened at C$9.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.80. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.05 and a one year high of C$10.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.62.

In other Superior Plus news, Director Allan Angus Macdonald bought 53,022 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,983.67. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

