FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Largo Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Largo in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.80 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Largo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%.

Largo Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Largo

NYSE:LGO opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.68. Largo has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Largo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Largo by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Articles

