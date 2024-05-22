FY2025 EPS Estimates for Burberry Group plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Burberry Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

BURBY opened at $13.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Burberry Group has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

