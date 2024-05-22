FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 2.7 %
Vecima Networks stock opened at C$22.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$23.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.05. The firm has a market cap of C$549.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.65.
Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.