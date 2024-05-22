FY2025 EPS Estimates for Vecima Networks Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCMFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vecima Networks in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 2.7 %

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$22.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. Vecima Networks has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$23.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.05. The firm has a market cap of C$549.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

